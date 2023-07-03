Lexington residents face challenges without power

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — About 19,000 people in Fayette County are still without power.

Kentucky Utilities predicts most may not see the lights back on until 11 o'clock Monday night.

One Lexington man, Roni Dunson, has been glued to his front yard while he waits for power to return to his home.

He lives with his sister who uses an oxygen tank.

Since the power went out yesterday afternoon, she's had to stay with family members in order to use her machine.

He said he's contacted Kentucky Utilities to see when the power will return but hasn't been able to get a concrete timeline.

"I'm just trying to look out for my sister. She is an older woman. Yes indeedy. I love her to death and she's my heart."

As he waits, he said life without power has shined a light on what's important.

"My sister is going to be okay. Yes indeedy. I love her to death. I hope everything turns out alright."

