Lexington residents help each other while waiting for power to be restored

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been four days since several residents in homes off Fontaine Road have had power. One resident, Bretigne Calvert, says she didn't expect outages to last this long.

She says, "For us, it's been a really good exercise in what we need to actually do to be prepared."

Calvert explains that there are some essentials she wants to make sure her family has if this should ever happen again — including flashlights, solar chargers, and extra linens. But one thing she says they have had is the support of their neighbors.

"You don't know who might need something or who might have a condition you don't know about, or who might not have any network, or who may just be out of food or something. So, yeah it's just important because I feel like we've become so kind of dependent on these systems like you can always go to the grocery store, you can always order Amazon...but the reality is, we kind of need to, we need each other too,” says Calvert.

Down the road, another woman who lives on Clinton Road, Allison Rohrer, says her neighbors have shared their generator.

She says, "Yeah, we have the best neighborhood. This Clinton Road is amazing. We've got just amazing....we're all friends, we all get together and so, everyone's offered for us to charge our phones, down the street those who have generators, and it's just been great."

While the last few days without power haven't been comfortable, Rohrer says the community pitching in has made the difference.

"Yeah, our daughter's school offered a gift card for us to go wash laundry. I mean it's just, I don't know. The community has been great, could be worse things happen so, we're doing okay,” says Rohrer.