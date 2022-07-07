Watch Now
Lexington residents still dealing with power outages, storm damage

Posted at 5:35 PM, Jul 07, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Severe weather from Wednesday left residents and businesses in Lexington without power.

Resident Phillip Perkins said he was in his house the moment a large tree landed in his front yard.

"I heard something just slam to the ground. It sounded like something just blew up against the house. These trees could reach this house easily. It's kind of scary," said Perkins.

Perkins said he never expected a storm with such little rain to cause damage this severe.

"There is a lot of down trees around town, mostly due to the high winds and lack of rain that we've had," said Program Manager of Lexington Urban Forestry Heather Wilson.

As workers cleared snapped branches and reopened roads, officials reminded people about the limitations city workers face when it comes to storm clean-up.

"Anything that is in your own private property, anything that has fallen in your yard, you will be responsible to clean up," said Wilson.

