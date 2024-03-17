Lexington restaurant holds first responder fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington firefighter focused restaurant held their second annual fundraising event for first responders on St. Patrick's Day.

The event called "Kegs and Eggs" happened Sunday at Haiilgans and mixed the holiday with a good cause.

The event organizers partnered with Nicholasville firefighters to create a fundraiser designed to benefit fallen and injured first responders.

Otis Cveticanin, owner of Halligans Bar and Grill, said, "If you don't support yourself who's going to support you? You know a lot of times we complain, you know, 'man the public don't see what we are' at the same time is that also, take that and support one another. If everybody sees that then it's contagious."

The doors opened at 8 a.m. and featured food, drinks, music, and a raffle.

