RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The White Hall Volunteer Fire Department reported that Lexington Road at exit 90 in Richmond is closed in both directions as of 6: 30 p.m. on Sunday until further notice.

Officials detailed that the road is closed specifically between the Derby Chase subdivision at exit 90 and Dishman Shell at the intersection of Lexington Road and Boonesborough Road.

Officials asked that drivers in the area be aware of emergency personnel and take an alternative route.