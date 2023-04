LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reports that a local restaurant was evacuated and closed Friday night due to a fire.

Just before 8:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the Roosters on Marketplace Drive in Lexington for reports of a fire.

The fire was determined to have started in the wall above the dropped ceiling.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There are no reported injuries.

The health department will determine when the restaurant will reopen.