Lexington Salvation Army leader shared anti-LGBTQ message Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The leader of Lexington’s Salvation Army chapter is being criticized for sharing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric during a religious service Sunday morning.

Major Kevin Schock, who along with his wife are the organization’s area coordinators, told parishioners that schools are forcing discussions about LGBTQ issues on to students.

"This is the effort that has been made to turn their children away from their families, to turn their children away from God," Schock told congregants. "To confuse them, to manipulate them, it's a terrible thing."

It was part of a longer section of the sermon that also discussed transgender youth, gender identity, and critical race theory.

A Facebook livestream of the service was removed from the Lexington Salvation Army's Facebook page after LEX 18 went to the organization's Main Street office, looking to speak with Schock.

"This is incredibly disappointing, disturbing, and downright discriminatory," said Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign in Kentucky. "It's beyond disheartening, it's really shameful."

Hartman pointed out that the Salvation Army claims to be inclusive. The final line of their mission statement reads, "Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination."

When LGBTQ youth aren't supported it leads to higher rates of depression and suicidality, Hartman said.

"To have the leader of an organization that purports to serve the most vulnerable in our community espousing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that is not just dangerous but can be downright deadly," Hartman said after watching the livestream.

Late Sunday night, Timothy Lyle, the Salvation Army's divisional commander for parts of Ohio and Kentucky, responded to LEX 18's request for comment, saying he hadn't seen the video but they were looking into it.

"If something was stated today that was offensive I think we would say ‘I’m sorry’ if someone was offended," Lyle said.

If people are seriously offended within the congregation, Lyle said they would investigate.

The Salvation Army's beliefs are based on the Bible, Lyle said. They believe the Bible tells them God values and loves each family equally, and that every person has God's divine imprint on them, he said.

"The Salvation Army is committed to equality and disavows discrimination and loves everyone and embraces all people regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity," Lyle said. "That's who we are and I think we have a long track record of service delivery and commitment to people in that statement."

Hartman, the Fairness Campaign leader, said the Salvation Army has a past history with anti-LGBTQ statements, adding they have worked in recent years to improve their image.

According to a 2019 CNN article, people in the LGBTQ community have for decades accused Salvation Army staff of denying some services to same-sex couples, advocating against gay rights, and adhering to a traditional theology that considers gay sex sinful. They also in the past sought exemptions from laws designed to protect LGBTQ people, according to CNN. Salvation Army leaders told CNN at the time they no longer lobby for specific policies, with the exception of taxes.

"If the Salvation Army is serious about being welcoming to LGBTQ people I definitely think they will have to take some action, some disciplinary action against Major Schock here," Hartman said.

According to their website, the Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardship.

During the sermon, Schock described discussion about LGBTQ discussion in school as a "battle for the soul of our children."

Speaking about gender identity, Schock said people in school are being forced to use pronouns students want to identify with. "When they got no clue why they're not identifying themselves with something else and why they can't just be the 'he and him' he was created to be and why she can't be the 'she and her' that God created her to be," Schock said.

In Schock's view, students are sent to school to learn "the 3 Rs, reading, writing and [a]rhythmatic."

"They're not here to hear about how they can be other genders," Schock said. "I don’t even know how many genders there even are anymore."