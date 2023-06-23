Lexington sexual violence resource center Ampersand cuts 70% of full-time staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Central Kentucky’s only organization dedicated to acting as a resource for the survivors of sexual violence abruptly let go of about 70% of their full-time staff on Thursday, multiple now-former employees said.

Ampersand, the Sexual Violence Resource Center of the Bluegrass, provides services like crisis counseling and legal advocacy. Now-former employees shared concerns about how their departures could impact survivors.

LEX18 agreed to not share the names of the former employees because they work closely with victims of sexual violence.

Two employees shared what Ampersand Executive Director Latisha Jackson told 7/10 of their employees at a meeting Thursday.

“They just came in and said ‘Ampersand is moving in a new direction, we no longer need your services and you have 15 minutes to get your stuff out of the office,” one employee who had been with Ampersand more than a year said.

Another former staff member told us she’s concerned for her clients, who she said are high-risk clients with complex drama.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it would be to have a therapist or crisis counselor who you’re seeing regularly, and to just very suddenly lose contact with them,” the first ex-employee said, adding it’s not clear why they were let go.

Ampersand representatives declined to answer LEX18’s questions on-camera.

Karla Ward, the board chair of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs - of which Ampersand is a member agency of, did share a statement with LEX18.

“We are unable to discuss personnel issues but do acknowledge that recent circumstances have resulted in the need for significant changes at Ampersand,” Ward wrote.

The organization has served as a lifeline for countless people across the Bluegrass, included Alex Berling.

“I honestly don’t know where I’d be right now had I not had help from [Ampersand] to help me move on with my daily life after being raped,” she said.

She was able to mitigate some of the effects of PTSD thanks to counseling Berling received through Ampersand, she said. She too is worried about the effects of the loss of the staff on people who are currently receiving services through Ampersand.

“Without having those staff members you just wonder what's going to happen to those people... who are the most vulnerable among us who won’t receive these services,” Berling said.

As part of their statement, Ward said people should be assured that services will continue to be provided for survivors.

‘We have coverage for immediate services and are working with our coalition and funders, per policy and contract requirements, to ensure ongoing service provision to the Bluegrass ADD,” the statement read.

The first ex-employee LEX18 spoke with said they are less concerned about the organization in the short time, because - she said - they have part-time and volunteers helping out, and more concerned about the long run-saying it isn't sustainable.

On Facebook the organization asked for volunteers, soliciting a response from some who were upset that the organization was looking for volunteers when they just let go members of the military.

More information about Ampersand’s next steps will be released next week, Ward said.