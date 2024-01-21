Watch Now
UPDATE: Man dies from injuries after Lexington shooting Sunday morning

Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 09:10:47-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a man is shot and killed in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway.

According to Lexington Police, one man was found on scene with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, police confirmed with LEX 18 the man died from his injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information to help the investigation is encouraged to reach out to Lexington Police.

