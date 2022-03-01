Lexington shows support for Ukraine with downtown lights, peace vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is expressing support for people of Ukraine in the midst of an unjust Russian invasion by hosting a downtown Peace Vigil, as well as lighting up downtown.

The Mayor’s International Affairs Advisory Commission is organizing a Peace Vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, located at 120 North Limestone.

From March 1-5, LexPark will light the Helix Garage, as well as two downtown pedways, in blue and yellow, which are the colors of the Ukrainian flag. City Center will also light their building in blue and yellow.

The Peace Vigil will include participation from members of the Lexington region’s Ukrainian community, as well as interfaith leaders. In addition, Commission members are encouraging residents to display support for peace in Ukraine by lighting and decorating their homes in blue and yellow.

The Commission includes individuals with a wide range of international experience who are both foreign and domestic born. It provides information and advice to the Mayor and the Urban County Council on issues affecting foreign-born residents of Fayette County, as well as international issues that affect the community-at-large. Learn more here.