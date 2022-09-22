Lexington Sporting Club stadium plans put on hold again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Plans to develop the Lexington Sporting Club stadium north of I-75 and near Newtown Pike have been put on hold.

We heard very briefly today at a city meeting from a lawyer who explained that developers are looking at other locations to put the stadium.

The stadium was proposed for a site that isn’t too far from horse farms, which is something that led to controversy. A lawyer for the property’s owner Anderson Communities said that the Lexington Sporting Club doesn’t want to move forward with the stadium near Newtown Pike right now.

This came as a surprise to the many people who had come to the meeting largely against the proposal.

A decision from the planning committee today could’ve allowed the soccer stadium to be built in a space that isn’t zoned for a stadium.

The Fayette Alliance had been leading efforts to stop the stadium from being built at this spot.

“We’re grateful to the Lexington Sporting Club for their efforts in choosing to look at alternative locations – and glad that the result today was a definite postponement and a look at additional locations and we will continue to monitor it going forward,” said Brittany Roethemeier of Fayette Alliance.

The application wasn’t fully withdrawn so developers could still decide to move forward.

LSC is calling this a delay but they are committed to the project. The club is considering multiple options in hopes they can find something that works. They hope to have the new location chosen before they go before the planning commission.

