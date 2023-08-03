Lexington students have last hurrah before going back to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Summer is full of fun and games, but once the middle of August begins, kids trade arcade games for the classroom.

"We try to get the kids to open up," said Kivva Williams with the Rhema Word Foundation. "This year is 'Game On' — We try to motivate them with little catchy cliches, to have them open up because sometimes if we want to know what's going on in the community, all we have to do is listen to what they have to say."

Kivva and Byron run the Rhema Word Foundation, where part of the mission is to help provide children with the necessary resources. This year's event prior to the start of school was at Main Event. The purpose isn't just the fun, but it's about conversations surrounding mental health, treating others fairly, and even financial literacy.

"We bring the kids closer together, and then they can depend on their peers," said Byron.

"Instead of just overtalking to them and always taking control of the conversation, let them have a platform to speak," said Kivva.

Speakers discussed the importance of healthy relationships. The reason for having it at Main Event was to let the kids have one more day of fun before going back to school.

"Well, we're here for the kids to have their last hurrah before the school year," said Kivva. "So it's kind of letting out their restless energy; they get to run around, zipline, bowl, have fun with their peers and just get it all out before school starts."

Students were also given supplies to help with the first day of school.