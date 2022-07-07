LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nabil Asadullah loves the outdoors.

Second only to his family.

My wife and my daughter. Without them I don’t know what the world would be like,” Asadullah said.

“We’re kind of an outdoorsy family. We do a lot of off-roading, fishing, hunting. Just try to stay in nature.”

Asadullah made it a concentrated effort to get his family, especially his daughter Amira, involved with the outdoors early on.

He’s always lived by a motto of taking advantage of things while you can because you never know what could happen.

Unfortunately, five years ago, this happy husband and father found out what could happen.

It happened at the intersection of Richmond Road and Hays Boulevard.

A car crash that changed Asadullah’s life forever.

“We were riding with a friend of my wife’s. They ran their red light I guess and then pulled across in front of us right as we were crossing that intersection. The driver who was driving us didn’t have enough time to stop. Somehow it impacted on the passenger side and I was sitting in the passenger right seat.”

“The top half of me went through the windshield and the bottom half got crushed by the dashboard and kind of rolled in on my legs.”

Asadullah’s legs were crushed.

Both legs fractured, and both knees were dislocated.

To this day, Asadullah is unable to bend his left leg.

“It’s called a comminuted fracture and it’s a non-union so it didn’t ever heal so it’s still shattered the same amount the day that it happened. My bone, my femur never grew back. It doesn’t move,” Asadullah said.

Asadullah’s wife and daughter were in the car as well but didn’t get hurt nearly as bad.

His daughter Amira only suffered a concussion, which doesn’t compare to the emotional pain of seeing her dad in this handicapped state.

“It’s sad. We used to do so many things and now he can’t really do anything. We used to go fishing and days together and now we can’t do anything,” Amira Asadullah said.

Amira decided to take matters into her own hands.

The 17-year-old is now asking for help, trying to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van so her dad, who is unable to walk on his own, can have a better way to get out of the house and enjoy the outside again.

“We had one about a year ago but it broke down and we haven’t been able to get one since,” Amira Asadullah said.

“I figured anything would help and it couldn’t hurt to try at least. Just hope someone is kind enough.”

Nabil didn’t know his daughter was putting this effort in right away.

When he found out, it only reinforced the love he has for his child.

“My daughter is my absolute world. She just has this compassion and drive that you see in people that you envy. She would give her all to anyone, including her dad,” Nabil Asadullah said.

So as Asadullah lives a new life, he has a new motto to live by.

Never give up.

You can’t give up. You can’t ever give in. If you do it just all ends for you,” Nabil Asadullah said.

“That’s with anything. Whether you’re in a wreck or not in a wreck, you have to always give everything your best and try to get through each day as it comes.”

If you want to help the Asadullah family, click here: Fundraiser for Nabil Asadullah by Amira Asadullah : WHEELCHAIR VAN FOR GREATEST DAD ON EARTH (gofundme.com)