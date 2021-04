PARK CITY, Utah (LEX 18) — A teenager from Lexington has died from injuries suffered while snowboarding at a Utah ski resort.

The Park City Police Department in Utah says the 18-year-old died at Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday. Police say the teen was headed down the Mid Mountain Trail at the resort when he went off the run and hit a tree.

Ski patrol workers tried to give life-saving treatment, but the teen did not survive.

Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time.