Lexington teen to compete for $150,000 in national scholarship competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student with Fayette County Public Schools is set to compete in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals later this month.

Earlier this year, McKenna Sun was named Kentucky's Distinguished Young Woman of the Year after competing against dozens of girls across the state. Sun is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

Sun is a 2022 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. She received perfect scores on both her SAT and ACT standardized tests.

If selected as the program's overall winner, Sun will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program's national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school dropout rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service.

The 65th National Finals will take place on June 23, 24, and 25, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama.