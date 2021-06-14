Watch
Lexington teen wins national 'Doodle for Google' competition

Google
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jun 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington high school student Milo Golding on Monday was named the winner of the 13th annual Doodle for Google competition, selected out of 54 state and territory winners.

The artwork of the Lexington Christian Academy junior will be featured on Google’s homepage for 24 hours. Golding will also receive a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for his school.

The contest which was open to K-12 students across the United States asked students to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I am strong because...” Golding chose hope.

Gogle Doodle 3.jpeg
Milo Golding's 'Doodle for Google' entry

"I put I am strong because I have hope,” Golding said. “One of the main reasons for that is I remember having a conversation with my father about how he went through life's obstacles to become who he was, and he said, 'Hope. Hope makes me strong.'"

Tragically, his father passed away of a heart attack when Milo was just 13, but he said it has been that message of hope his father instilled in him that has motivated him to achieve goals and give back to his community; it's also the soul of Milo's doodle.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton are set to honor Golding at an event at 1:45 p.m. Monday at Lexington City Hall.

Check out Golding’s artwork, along with all 54 state winners here.

