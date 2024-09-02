Lexington teen Zach Pickard, with rapid aging disease, passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington teen Zach Pickard passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, South Elkhorn Christian Church announced.

Zach was 17 years old and a member of South Elkhorn Christian Church.

LEX 18 began profiling Zach in 2008. In an interview with LEX 18, his parents, Tina and Brendon, spoke of how he was diagnosed at a very young age with an extremely rare aging syndrome called Progeria. The first signs showed up when Zach was only nine weeks old.

Children with Progeria age six to eight times faster than normal and can develop health issues. There is also no cure for the disease.

A visitation will be held at South Elkhorn Christian Church on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and a funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11:00 a.m. The visitation and funeral service will take place in the Christian Ministry Center.