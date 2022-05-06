Lexington Traditional Magnet School officials investigating report of student with weapon on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are looking into a report of a student with a weapon on the Lexington Traditional Magnet School's campus.

In a message to families, Principal Larry Caudill says they received the report on Friday afternoon.

"As part of our normal protocol, Fayette County Public Schools Police Officers and administrative team are conducting an ongoing investigation, though a weapon has not been detected," Caudill says in the message.

Students are currently being held in their classrooms out of an abundance of caution. The school says all students at LTMS are safe and follow-up communication will be sent to families at the conclusion of their investigation.