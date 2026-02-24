Lexington VA tower building on Troy Bowling Campus to close for repairs Friday, Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The tower building at the Department of Veterans Affairs' Troy Bowling Campus in Lexington will be temporarily closed for electrical repairs on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 27-28.

VA has been contacting patients to reschedule procedures that were scheduled in the tower building late this week, according to a press release.

The release states that beginning Feb. 25, VA will divert new admissions and walk-in patients to other VA facilities and community care. The agency will also begin transferring current patients from the tower building to other locations on campus and in the community.

The tower building is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, March 1, according to the release.

The release states that outpatient appointments will continue as usual this week and will be held at the main building on campus, which will remain open.

Veterans with questions are encouraged to call 859-281-4840 or visit va.gov/lexington-health-care.