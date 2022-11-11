Lexington Veterans Festival at Masterson Station Park canceled due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday's Lexington Veterans Festival at Masterson Station Park has been canceled due to the weather.

Organizers say the festival was canceled due to continued rain and a weather forecast calling for a mixture of rain and snow with low temperatures.

"The organizing committee is sad to make this decision, but based on weather forecasts, inability to provide main parts of the festival, and cancelation from some vendors, the event would not have been the best possible, which is always the goal when thanking our veterans," said Mayor Gorton in a tweet.