Lexington violence continues with gas stations shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are searching for two suspects after a shooting at a Marathon Gas Station on Lansdowne Drive Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. where they found multiple shell casings, two uninvolved vehicles that had been hit by gunfire, and a gas pump that had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to Lexington Police, and no arrests had been made as of Monday night.

Police said a gray car and a black car were involved in the shooting.

This latest report of gun violence comes as gun-related homicides are on the rise in Lexington.

Officers have responded to 20 gun-related homicides in 2021, five more homicides than at this time in 2020.

"I just wish it would stop," said Ieshia Banks, longtime girlfriend of Raymar Webb, who was shot and killed on June 19.

"I wish he was still here, you know? We have kids. They miss their dad," she said.

Courtesy of Ieshia Banks

A suspect has been named in Webb's killing.

31-year-old Brandon Dockery is wanted for murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to police.

"I'm just praying that they find him soon," Banks said.

Gun violence was all too personal for Banks before this happened, she said.

She lost her own father to gun violence as a baby.

"I had to grow up without a father and now my daughter has to grow up without a father and not in a million years did I think history would repeat itself," she said.

She doesn't know what it will take to end the gun violence, but she said she will keep fighting for justice for Raymar for as long as it takes.

A gofundme page for the family can be found here.