Lexington Walmart evacuated after bomb threat, no threat located

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Walmart on Russell Cave Road and New Circle Road was evacuated shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday due to a bomb threat, according to police.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a call came in around 3:50 p.m. claiming there was a bomb inside the Walmart that was going to go off. Police responded and ran a K9 through the store to search for threats, but nothing was located.

Police say that Walmart decided to evacuate, and after about an hour and a half, around 5:20 p.m., customers were allowed back into the store.

LPD says that an investigation into where the call came from is ongoing.