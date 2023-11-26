Watch Now
Lexington Walmart evacuated after bomb threat, no threat located

Posted at 6:15 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 18:40:18-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Walmart on Russell Cave Road and New Circle Road was evacuated shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday due to a bomb threat, according to police.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a call came in around 3:50 p.m. claiming there was a bomb inside the Walmart that was going to go off. Police responded and ran a K9 through the store to search for threats, but nothing was located.

Police say that Walmart decided to evacuate, and after about an hour and a half, around 5:20 p.m., customers were allowed back into the store.

LPD says that an investigation into where the call came from is ongoing.

