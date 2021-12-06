Watch
Lexington Walmart reopens after former employee enters with firearm

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Walmart
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 10:05:20-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Walmart on Greg Lag Way temporarily shut down around 7 a.m. Monday morning after a terminated employee entered with a firearm.

Police have reviewed surveillance video and confirm a firearm was visible, but it was not pointed at anyone. The employee exited the store immediately.

Walmart employees and customers were evacuated and the store was closed for an hour.

Police have identified the individual and are investigating the situation. No charges have been placed at this time.

The store is now open.

