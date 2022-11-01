Lexington Week of Valor honors local veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is holding its annual week-long celebration of those who have served in the military November 5-12.

Known as the Week of Valor, several organizations have planned events such as a VA5K race, Gala for Women Veterans, Veterans Festival, and more.

Find more information at vruck.org/event/week-of-valor.

Veterans Resources United of Central/Southeastern Kentucky (VRUCK), the Kentucky National Association of Black Veterans (NABVETS), the Lexington VA Health Care System are among the organizations hosting events.

Lexington’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs is helping organize the Lexington Veterans Festival at Masterson Station Park, scheduled for November 12.

The festival is open to the public and will include military displays, inflatables, resources for veterans, food trucks, music, and more.