Lexington woman accused of sexually abusing three children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman is accused of sexually abusing three children.

According to court documents, Allana Ratliff is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of victims under the age of 12, three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor of an illegal sex act under the age of 16, and three counts of intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Court documents state that the three children, who were her nieces and nephews, reported the abuse to their parents.

The sexual allegations that Ratliff is accused of are disturbing, and according to court documents, she also threatened to "hit the children with a metal rod from a bed or break their pinkies" if they told anyone.

Ratliff is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.