Lexington woman charged with murdering 2-year-old son

LEXINGTON, Ky — A Lexington woman is arrested Monday in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son.

Alashia Brown was taken into custody after police initially came to her home Sunday on Trent Boulevard just off Man O War.

According to the arrest report, Brown was brought in on Criminal Abuse of a Child under 12 charges.

The 24-year-old ended up paying bond and then was rearrested, charged with murder.

Brown's 2-year-old reportedly died by fentanyl overdose, according to The Herald Leader.

Authorities commented in Brown's arrest record that she was brought in "under circumstances manifesting the extreme difference to human life."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 1 at 8:30 a.m.