Lexington woman encourages blood donation to honor husband's battle with cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Giving blood saves lives.

This is far from a new message.

The concept of blood donation is well integrated into our society, for many people it's part of their routines to give back.

However, for April Huff, giving blood wasn't always top of mind.

“It wasn’t something I was very passionate about or really knew the impact it brought to Kentuckians," Huff said.

That perspective changed quickly and unexpected because of April's husband Steven.

The two were as close as could be while raising their young daughter.

"Very quiet but loyal. He loved golf and all sports really. He was just great, a great friend to have," Huff said.

Steven's quiet life was unsettled in 2018, declining health leading to a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia.

It's a blood cancer that inhibits the production of white blood cells, red blood cells and blood platelets.

“Watching my husband go through it was the first time I saw first hand what we’re up against," Huff said.

“There’s so many strands of blood cancer. So many different kinds of blood cancer. So many different types of mutations within those blood cancers. Unfortunately, every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer so they’re very prevalent.”

Steven lost his fight with cancer in 2020, leaving April to raise their now six-year-old little girl alone.

She's been grateful for support given from people like Kristy Maggard who's lived across the street from the Huff's for about a decade.

“Sadly after Steven passed is how April and I started to connect. Being outside during COVID is when our friendship started growing," Maggard said.

The pandemic also reignited Maggard's care for blood donation.

She's a universal blood donor who is more than happy to give, especially when she learned where her blood may be going.

“I actually found out often times my blood is given to babies which also just gives me goosebumps," Maggard said.

"Babies who are just coming into this world who need blood or need everything and anything that can keep them alive that just makes me feel really well.”

It's important context for people considering donating blood, putting a person or group in mind that is benefiting.

According to the Kentucky Blood Center, 1 in 4 people will need a blood transfusion sometime in their lives, about 25% of the blood supply going to support cancer patients.

It means the world to Huff, who changed careers from teaching to working with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society after Steven's death.

"When someone receives that donation, it's bringing a light into a dark time and it's really showing the recipient that they're not alone," Huff said.

"Someone's remembered them and someone cares and their life matters and that's just a really good feeling to have knowing that you could give that to someone else."