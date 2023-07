LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner says 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker was found dead in her home on St. Michael Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lexington police responded to the home just before midnight after a neighbor reported a possible burglary.

When arriving on the scene, police located Keesecker who had been shot.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 859-258-3600.