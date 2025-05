SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Law enforcement have identified a body found on I-64 in Shelby County Friday night.

According to the Shelby County Coroner, reports of a body on the interstate came in shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies did find a body in the roadway, which the coroner identified to be the body of 24-year-old Brianna Perry of Lexington.

Perry's body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The cause of her death is still under investgation.