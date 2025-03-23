Lexington woman gets keys to new home, Habitat for Humanity's 500th build

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman now has a place to call her 'forever home' after she was gifted the keys by Lexington Habitat for Humanity on Saturday.

Marsha Emerson has lived in Lexington her entire life. Growing up in a big family meant she always dreamed of a big home. “It’s so near and dear to me because I’ve lost both of my parents. I lost my father when I was a young teenager and then I had siblings and we’ve always been a close knit family. Cousins and all. But we’ve never had a place big enough.”

That wish came true on Saturday afternoon after Lexington Habitat for Humanity presented her with the keys to her dream home.

“It was just like I wanted to pass out at first, but it was such a joyful feeling to know that something belonged to you," explains Emerson. “Now I have a home big enough for all of my family to come. And it’s going to be even more love.”

Emerson says although the process took a couple of years, God was with her the entire time.

“He said ‘Imma give you a home. Imma give you a big home, a mini-mansion. And when you leave here. You’re going to the Big mansion, so it’s a joy and to see all of these people out here who came and supported me today. I couldn’t ask for nothing better," said Emerson.

She isn't the only one celebrating the new home, this house is also the Habitats 500th build. “It is a testament to the community that we are a part of. The number of volunteers who step into this space to help build homes. The number of individuals and businesses who are donating to make those homes possible," said Derryl Neheal the CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

“I want to encourage and challenge our community to work on these builds. If you’ve never worked on a Habitat build, sign up. Because you don’t have to work a whole week. You can work half a day," said Mayor Linda Gorton with the City of Lexington.

Emerson says she already knows how she is going to decorate the house.

“Never give up. Never give up. I have never been a person that has given up, no matter what my condition and my situation was I would just work it out. I would take it to the Lord because that’s where you got to take it to," said Emerson.