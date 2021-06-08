Lexington woman wins $100,000 lottery after buying a couple of tickets while stopping for gas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman just won $100,000 after she bought a couple of lottery tickets when she stopped to fill up on gas.

The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, tells Kentucky Lottery officials she was putting gas in her car at Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Clays Mill Road and remembered she had a couple of winning Scratch-off tickets worth $40. She then bought a $10 ticket and a $30 Gold Rush ticket with her winnings.

She went home, did some chores, and then decided to play her scratch-off. She started to scratch the Gold Rush ticket when she noticed she had matched the number 32 on the first spot on the second row.

“I thought at first I had won a hundred dollars but then quickly realized there were more zeroes,” she said.

It was such an amazing feeling for the Fayette County woman that she woke up her husband to let him in on the excitement.

“I woke him up and told him, ‘I just won $100,000!’ He said, ‘you did not.’ He looked at the ticket and then gave me a high five,” she said.

The winner received a check for $71,000, after taxes. When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, she told lottery officials she going to share it with her children, do some traveling and put some in the bank.

“It’s surprising when I see the amount in the bank. That’s when it sank in,” she told lottery officials.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop will receive a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.