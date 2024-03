ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 on Friday evening, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

A release says that 36-year-old Ashley Wyatt died after she lost control of her 2002 Toyota 4Runner near mile marker 184.8 on the interstate.

Police say that she was driving north, and they responded to the crash with the fire department at approximately 7:27 p.m.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.