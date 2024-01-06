Lexington woman told she may have to wait 3 weeks for EBT card

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Kentuckians continue to face issues trying to access EBT benefits.

In Lexington, Walda Landrum said she’s been struggling after a recent move - and requested a replacement for her lost EBT card in early December. She said it was approved around the 20th but that it still hasn't arrived.

“I called the food stamp office several times, and each time I was told something different, well it's seven to 10 [days] well it's seven to 14, then the last time I was told it could take three weeks,” she said.

She explained having access to healthy food is critical for her because of the health challenges she faced, including high blood pressure, diabetes, gout, and asthma.

Family members and organizations like the Catholic Action Center have started to help her out, allowing her to have enough to cook meals.

However, she said, asking for help is embarrassing and stressful.

“Not being able to eat and feed my wife, that has been frustrating,” Landrum said. “That has been an emotional toll on me, a very emotional toll that she tells me she’s hungry, and I’m saying baby I’m trying, I'm trying... but I can’t do it.”

Adding to her confusion, she said the card service itself sent her the card eight days ago.

“I want people to know that we senior citizens count, that we have a voice - that we are here - do not try to hide us, she said.

We reached out to Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services but have not yet heard back.