Lexington's Amazon Center prepares for Prime Day this upcoming week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amazon's Prime Day is just around the corner. It's a day some employees describe as their Super Bowl. Employees at Lexington's Amazon facility are getting prepared for the uptick in shipments. Despite rising costs, the company's expecting just as many sales as in years past.

Amazon's Prime Day is days away, beginning next Tuesday and ending Wednesday. One Amazon associate, Terryn Hall, has been at Lexington's facility since it opened -- but this will be her first prime day experience.

"I am beyond excited just to see how this is all gonna play out," says Hall.

With more than 400 fulfillment centers, 150 sortation centers, and 1,000 delivery stations around the globe -- having the right team is critical for big shopping days. This facility employs more than 100 people that service central Kentucky.

LEX 18

Lexington's Amazon Center's General Manager, Doug Winterbottom, says, "All that is just going into how we're making sure that we're able to deliver on that customer promise."

This Amazon facility delivers around 10,000 or more packages every day. But this Prime Day, that number could be as much as 40,000, or more. These employees say that it's teamwork that makes it all happen.

Hall explains, "We all come in, we come from different backgrounds, different focuses, different at-home lives, but whenever we are in here, we are a team."

Prime Day 2021 was a big two-day period for Amazon sellers. This year, even with inflation on the rise, these leaders say they are still expecting sales to be high.

Winterbottom says, "Amazon does work hard to make sure that we've got, you know, always the best deals available. It shouldn't be anything different this year, it's the same as other years."

LEX 18

As Prime Day gets closer, this team continues working on its approach.

"Honing our technique, honing what we do," said Hall. "Again, making sure we're doing this all safely. So that no one's getting injured -- but it's basically like prepping for the Super Bowl."

Lexington's Amazon employees say many may drive by their building on Newtown Pike -- but now, they'll have a better understanding of what happens and who is inside, working on their shipments.

"It's easy to look at the building and just see the building. But then there's all of us in here doing this. Making all of this happen. You know, just delivering smiles every day."

This Amazon Prime Day will begin next Tuesday at 3:00 a.m. and run through Wednesday. The Lexington Amazon Center's employees say they pride themselves on being one of the first big delivery centers to service the central Kentucky area.