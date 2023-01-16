Lexington's annual MLK Unity Breakfast back in person

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Unity Breakfast has long been a momentous way thousands of people in Lexington begin Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 29th annual Unity Breakfast is back in person after two years of virtual programming.

"This is our very first one back in person, which I believe that's kind of the buzz. People are coming back after two years and we're grateful that people even missed it and are excited to come back after two years," said Mario J. Radford, a pastor and chair of this year's event.

This year's Unity Breakfast is put on by the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

"It's a lot to do. Lots of meeting and planning and connecting dots. But we have a great team that is very supportive and a community that has allowed it to be something that has been supported for 29 years."

More than 1,300 people will gather at the Central Bank Center for the breakfast.

Scheduled events to follow include the annual Freedom March at 1 p.m., starting and ending at Central Bank Center lobby. A Commemorative Program is at 2 p.m. in Exhibit Hall A at Central Bank Center.

"It's a great opportunity for people to collaborate," said Radford about the Unity Breakfast. "It is the goal that, one, they leave with more than just food. Our tag line is: it's more than a breakfast."