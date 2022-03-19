Watch
Lexington's Annual Saint Patrick's Day Festival took place in the city

Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 19, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today's annual Saint Patrick's Day Festival kicked off with gloomy skies and dark clouds.

The event was rescheduled to this weekend due to the snowy weather last weekend. Held at the Moondance Amphitheater in the Beaumont Community, the event was hosted by the Bluegrass Irish Society.

"I think it's really important that everybody gets a chance to remember where we originated and came from. There's a tremendous amount of Irish heritage in Lexington going back many many hundreds of years. And so it's a good time to take a day once a year and everybody celebrate our mutual heritage," said Sean McLoughlin.

Organizers hope that the tradition can move back to downtown Lexington next year.

