Lexington's Blue Grass Airport celebrates 75th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport celebrated its 75th anniversary today.

On this date in 1946, the first commercial flight departed from Lexington. Since then, Blue Grass Airport has continued to offer non-stop and connecting services to hundreds of destinations worldwide.

The airport's story dates back to 1941 with the construction of an airfield to support World War II efforts. Commercial flights began in 1946. The following year, the airport opened a new terminal, which remains the primary passenger facility today although extensions have been added over time.

Over the years, many aspects of the airport have changed, including expansions and renovations. In the last decade alone, Blue Grass Airport has invested nearly $100 million in enhancements to its airfield and several airport support facilities.

“Blue Grass Airport’s remarkable aviation history is an accomplishment of hard work by so many members of this community,” said Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport. “Seventy-five years ago, Delta Air Lines took a chance and invested in our region."

Frankl continues, "Later joined by Allegiant, American Airlines and United Airlines—and many other airlines that have come and gone over the years through mergers and acquisitions, Blue Grass Airport has served as many as 1.4 million passengers annually."

As for what the next 75 years may hold for the airport? Blue Grass Airport is preparing to begin a 20-year master plan that will guide the airport through a thoughtful forecasting of future activity and plans for continued development.