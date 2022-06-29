Lexington's iconic Parkette Drive-In to close

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parkette Drive-In is closing its doors after more than seven decades as a staple of Lexington's food scene.

The current lease agreement between the property owners and restaurant owners was negotiated to dissolve Tuesday, according to Bryan Tipton.

Tipton, the son-in-law of property owner Parley Smiley, says Smiley and her family have no plans at this time for the property; however, they are considering their options.

