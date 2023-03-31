Lexington's second homicide case of the year moves forward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 19-year-old charged with shooting and killing a man at a Lexington gas station made an appearance in court this morning.

Marquan King appeared in person this morning, facing murder charges for the death of Justin Cooke earlier this month. King is also facing 2nd-degree assault charges as well as charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Nicholas Music, a robbery and homicide detective for the Lexington Police Department took the stand this morning to address the charges against King.

The shooting happened on March 17, two weeks ago today. Around 7:30 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on N Martin Luther King Blvd, surveillance video from the scene showed someone walk up to Cooke's car and fire multiple shots ultimately leading to Cooke's death.

Cooke's fiancee Jojo Miller was also shot but survived.

Detective Music testified that witness statements helped match King to the scene of the shooting as well as the tracking of an ankle monitor.

"The electronic monitor that he had showed that Mr. King was there at the time of the murder and a witness was able to identify Mr. King..." said Music.

The defense argued that surveillance video did not provide enough clear evidence to confirm King was at the scene. Judge Murphy decided the witness statements, the ankle monitor tracking, and the surveillance video was all enough to move King's case to the grand jury.

King's bond remains at $750,000.