Lexington's Town Branch Commons Trail officially open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Town Branch Commons Trail officially opened Thursday morning after ten years of hard work.

What began as an idea when former Mayor Jim Gray was in office and continued through the current administration has come to fruition.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Andy Barr joined Mayor Linda Gorton and Secretary Gray to officially cut the ribbon on the new 2.2 mile trail.

The trail will serve as a conduit through the city, linking nature and outdoor activities to urban development, and ideally, will spark a revival for businesses in the area.

Even as oversight of the project's completion needed to change hands at city hall, the former mayor never had a doubt this day would come.

"We had already broken ground, we had the funding and the new mayor, Mayor Gorton was supportive of the project, she had been when she was on the council. so we knew we had the momentum," said Sec. Gray.

"It beautifies Lexington. It's great for tourism and when travelers come to the Breeders' Cup they're going to want to take advantage of this corridor and obviously patron the restaurants, the bars, and facilities that are here as a result of this," said Barr.

Trail construction cost $22 million to complete and has already received recognition from the Federal Highway Administration for environmental excellence.

The trail roughly follows the path of historic Town Branch through downtown.