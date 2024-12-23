Lexmark announces it will be acquired by Xerox for $1.5 billion

(LEX 18) — Lexmark announced on Dec. 23 that Xerox will acquire them after entering a definitive agreement in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

A press release from Lexmark states the following:

This acquisition will strengthen the Xerox core print portfolio and build a broader global print and managed print services business better suited to meet the evolving needs of clients in the hybrid workplace.



Lexmark notes that the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Lexmark headquarters is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

