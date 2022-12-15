LEXPARK’s 'Food for Fines' holiday food drive ends Dec. 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Parking Authority's "Food for Fines" holiday food drive ends Friday, Dec. 16.

The campaign began Nov. 21 and has thus far collected over 1,970 food items, which has paid for over $3,215 in citations.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police-issued on-street parking citation.

There is no limit on the number of cans customers with multiple citations may bring in. Past-due citations are eligible.

If residents want to check to see if they have a citation, they can simply enter their license plate at the "Pay a Citation" page on the lexpark.org [lexpark.org] site.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God's Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz. large and protein items such as canned meat, beans or peanut butter are suggested. Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted.

The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.