LEXRAGE: Lexington announces opening of first rage room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — What is said to be the "safest rage room in America" is opening February 26 in Lexington.

The one-of-a-kind entertainment facility, LEXRAGE, features six rage rooms and three lanes of axe throwing with digitally projected bullseyes.

A rage room is exactly what it sounds like: a controlled environment where participants can safely break objects for entertainment, or more importantly, to temporarily relieve stress.

LEXRAGE provides police riot-style gear for customers to wear as they bash breakables consisting of glass items, ceramics, and non-working electronics.

Have old stuff you need to throw out? LEXRAGE will be seeking glass, ceramic, and electronic item donations on an ongoing basis. A list of accepted items can be found on the business website at LEXRAGE.com.

For safety and insurance purposes, customers must be over the age of 13 and sign a waiver to participate. Any guest under the age of 18 will require a guardian to sign their waiver in-person.

LEXRAGE is located in the Eastland Shopping Center at 1301 Winchester Rd, Ste 41.