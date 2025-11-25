Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Lextran asking for community input on new 'Strategic Plan'

Lextran
LEX 18
Lextran
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran is asking the community for input as they develop a new "Strategic Plan" to help shape the future of Lexington's public transit.

According to Lextran, the survey is available at Lextran’s Strategic Plan: Help Shape the Future of Public Transit - Lextran or the Lextran Administrative Offices through Dec. 8.

“Whether you ride the bus every day, only on occasion, or not at all — public transit has an impact on everyone in our community. It provides access to jobs, healthcare, schools, special events and so much more,” said Fred Combs, Lextran General Manager. “We value public input and want this plan to reflect the real needs and voices of the people who live and work in Fayette County.”

Lextran says that the plan "will serve as a roadmap for decision-making, planning, and investments across the organization."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18