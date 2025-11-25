Lextran asking for community input on new 'Strategic Plan'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran is asking the community for input as they develop a new "Strategic Plan" to help shape the future of Lexington's public transit.

According to Lextran, the survey is available at Lextran’s Strategic Plan: Help Shape the Future of Public Transit - Lextran or the Lextran Administrative Offices through Dec. 8.

“Whether you ride the bus every day, only on occasion, or not at all — public transit has an impact on everyone in our community. It provides access to jobs, healthcare, schools, special events and so much more,” said Fred Combs, Lextran General Manager. “We value public input and want this plan to reflect the real needs and voices of the people who live and work in Fayette County.”

Lextran says that the plan "will serve as a roadmap for decision-making, planning, and investments across the organization."