Woman killed, husband badly injured in motorcycle collision in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholasville couple, Shamil and Delphia Saadiq, were out for a ride on their motorcycle this weekend when tragedy struck. Delphia was killed, and her husband was badly hurt.

Delphia’s daughter, Datonik Edwards, says her mom was always there for her and her family. She says, "Anytime I needed her, she was there."

On Saturday, May 13th, the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says that around 9:45 p.m. they were dispatched to an area around US-68 and Catnip Hill Road for a collision where a vehicle struck the couple from behind.

Shamil was sent to UK Hospital with critical injuries and his wife Delphia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toni Edwards Boyd

Her sister, Toni Edwards Boyd, says, "I don't know no other family that is as close as ours. D is the baby of my mom's four kids, so it made her our baby."

This family is grieving the loss of Delphia, who was a daughter, a sister, a mother and more. As a Lextran operator, they say she had an impact on Lexington’s entire community. This Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Edwards family wants drivers to be more mindful.

Edwards Boyd says, "We don't have to drive fast, we can look in our rear-view mirrors. You're supposed to use all the mirrors. You know during the weather; I see it all the time where it seems like everyone is in such a big rush."

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office is still working to reconstruct the scene and in addition to weather and darker driving conditions, it's still unclear exactly what caused the collision. As a motorcyclist himself, Sheriff Kevin Grimes says roadways have changed.

"Things have changed over the years — more traffic, less attention to the road, it seems like we're constantly dealing with distractions in our vehicles so, motorcycles are smaller, they're not as easily seen, sometimes they're moving faster than as traffic would appear, and so it's important that you just kind of be on the lookout,” says Sheriff Grimes.

Toni Edwards Boyd

Delphia's family says the pain that they're feeling is indescribable. They're remembering her for her big heart.

Edwards Boyd says, "You know her job, everywhere she went, everybody just loved because she was just an outspoken person and everybody loved....just say what's on your mind."

This family is still searching for answers and urging the community to be safe on the roads. The Edwards family says that arrangements have not been made yet. The family of Shamil Saadiq says that he's still at UK Hospital. They shared that he could be paralyzed from the chest down, but he is responsive.

