LexTran numbers increase amid rising gas prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More people are hoping to save on gas by taking the bus this summer.

Nationally, research shows mass transit numbers are up 30 percent.

Here in Lexington, the numbers are showing a similar trend.

"As gas prices rise, bus systems like LexTran tend to see an increase in ridership," said LexTran General Manager Jill Barnett.

LexTran reports they will exceed 2.5 million passengers in their fiscal year.

"Transit is really for everyone. Everyone has different motivations for riding transit," said Barnett.

According to Kelley Blue Book the average cost to fill up a tank sits at around 51 dollars, and 55 dollars for electric cars.

Currently, LexTran charges one dollar for a single ride and 30 dollars for an unlimited monthly pass.