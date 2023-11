LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran is offering free rides on all routes for customers on Election Day to help increase access to polling locations.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on November 7, and polling locations are available at Voter Information Center (ky.gov).

Click the following link to plan a trip: myStop (lextran.com).