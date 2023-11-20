Lextran offering free rides on Thanksgiving Day for customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran is offering all customers free rides on Thanksgiving Day, with the routes following a Sunday schedule.
According to Lextran, the following routes will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.
- Route 14: UK Blue and White Routes
- Route 16: Southland Drive
- Route 17: Northside Connector
- Route 18: Centre Parkway Connector
- Route 22: Mercer Road
- Route 24: Old Frankfort Pike
- Route 51: Night – Woodhill Drive
- Route 52: Night – Georgetown Road
- Route 58: Night – Versailles Road
- Route 59: Night – Eastland
All Lextran routes will return to normal on November 24.