Lextran offering free rides on Thanksgiving Day for customers

Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 20, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran is offering all customers free rides on Thanksgiving Day, with the routes following a Sunday schedule.

According to Lextran, the following routes will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.

  • Route 14: UK Blue and White Routes
  • Route 16: Southland Drive
  • Route 17: Northside Connector
  • Route 18: Centre Parkway Connector
  • Route 22: Mercer Road
  • Route 24: Old Frankfort Pike
  • Route 51: Night – Woodhill Drive
  • Route 52: Night – Georgetown Road
  • Route 58: Night – Versailles Road
  • Route 59: Night – Eastland

All Lextran routes will return to normal on November 24.

