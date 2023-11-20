Lextran offering free rides on Thanksgiving Day for customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran is offering all customers free rides on Thanksgiving Day, with the routes following a Sunday schedule.

According to Lextran, the following routes will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.



Route 14: UK Blue and White Routes

Route 16: Southland Drive

Route 17: Northside Connector

Route 18: Centre Parkway Connector

Route 22: Mercer Road

Route 24: Old Frankfort Pike

Route 51: Night – Woodhill Drive

Route 52: Night – Georgetown Road

Route 58: Night – Versailles Road

Route 59: Night – Eastland

All Lextran routes will return to normal on November 24.