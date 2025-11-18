Lextran offers free rides to all passengers on Thanksgiving Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran will provide free rides to all passengers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, as a gesture of gratitude to the community it serves.

According to a release, Lextran will operate on a Sunday schedule for the holiday, which means several routes that typically run on Thursdays will not be available.

Routes not operating on Thanksgiving include:



UK Blue and White Routes (Route 14)

Southland Drive (Route 16)

Northside Connector (Route 17)

Centre Parkway Connector (Route 18)

Mercer Road (Route 22)

Old Frankfort Pike (Route 24)

UK Yellow Route (Route 27)

Woodhill Drive- Night (Route 51)

Georgetown Road- Night (Route 52)

Versailles Road- Night (Route 58)

Eastland- Night (Route 59)



The Lextran Customer Service phone line will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to assist riders with questions or concerns, according to a release.

Regular operations and fare collection will resume on Friday, Nov. 28.

Passengers can stay updated on bus arrivals by texting "LX" followed by their stop number to 321-123.