Lextran offers free rides to all passengers on Thanksgiving Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran will provide free rides to all passengers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, as a gesture of gratitude to the community it serves.

According to a release, Lextran will operate on a Sunday schedule for the holiday, which means several routes that typically run on Thursdays will not be available.

Routes not operating on Thanksgiving include:

  • UK Blue and White Routes (Route 14)
  • Southland Drive (Route 16)
  • Northside Connector (Route 17)
  • Centre Parkway Connector (Route 18)
  • Mercer Road (Route 22)
  • Old Frankfort Pike (Route 24)
  • UK Yellow Route (Route 27)
  • Woodhill Drive- Night (Route 51)
  • Georgetown Road- Night (Route 52)
  • Versailles Road- Night (Route 58)
  • Eastland- Night (Route 59)

The Lextran Customer Service phone line will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to assist riders with questions or concerns, according to a release.

Regular operations and fare collection will resume on Friday, Nov. 28.

Passengers can stay updated on bus arrivals by texting "LX" followed by their stop number to 321-123.

