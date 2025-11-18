Lextran offers free rides to all passengers on Thanksgiving Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran will provide free rides to all passengers on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, as a gesture of gratitude to the community it serves.
According to a release, Lextran will operate on a Sunday schedule for the holiday, which means several routes that typically run on Thursdays will not be available.
Routes not operating on Thanksgiving include:
- UK Blue and White Routes (Route 14)
- Southland Drive (Route 16)
- Northside Connector (Route 17)
- Centre Parkway Connector (Route 18)
- Mercer Road (Route 22)
- Old Frankfort Pike (Route 24)
- UK Yellow Route (Route 27)
- Woodhill Drive- Night (Route 51)
- Georgetown Road- Night (Route 52)
- Versailles Road- Night (Route 58)
- Eastland- Night (Route 59)
The Lextran Customer Service phone line will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to assist riders with questions or concerns, according to a release.
Regular operations and fare collection will resume on Friday, Nov. 28.
Passengers can stay updated on bus arrivals by texting "LX" followed by their stop number to 321-123.