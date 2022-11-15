Lextran to offer free rides for all customers Thanksgiving Day 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran is waiving fare for all passengers Thursday, November 24 for Thanksgiving Day.

Lextran will provide service Thanksgiving Day but routes will follow a Sunday schedule.

The following Lextran routes, which typically operate on Thursdays, will not operate Thanksgiving Day.

Route 14 – UK Blue and White Routes

Route 16 – Southland Drive

Route 17 – Northside Connector

Route 18 – Centre Parkway Connector

Route 22 – Mercer Road

Route 24 – Old Frankfort Pike

Route 51 – Night – Woodhill Drive

Route 52 – Night – Georgetown Road

Route 58 – Night – Versailles Road

Route 59 – Night – Eastland

The Lextran Customer Service phone line and Downtown Transit Center window will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

All Lextran routes and customer service will return to regular operation Friday, November 25.

Customers are encouraged to utilize Lextran’s text-for-next feature for upcoming departures.

Simply text LX + your stop number (ex: LX123) to 321-123.

The MyStop Mobile app is also available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play store and provides real time bus tracking and trip planning for Lextran routes.